Karachi [Pakistan], August 22 (ANI): A security breach occurred at Jinnah International Airport when a murder suspect managed to escape from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) custody, ARY News reported.

The passenger, identified as Abdul Samad, was detained after his name appeared on the immigration manual watchlist, the officials stated.

Samad was being held for a murder case in Khairpur and was trying to flee to Jeddah on a Saudi Airlines flight SV-705 during the night between August 12 and 13, as per ARY News.

Despite being handcuffed, Samad managed to escape during the night shift, taking advantage of the heavy passenger traffic. According to reports, no other security agency intervened to stop him, even as he left the premises still wearing handcuffs.

According to ARY News, the incident has raised serious concerns about security lapses at the airport. After the incident, a female sub-inspector and a head constable have been suspended for negligence and instructed to report to the zonal office.

Further, an inquiry has been launched against the suspended FIA officials for negligence.

Earlier, the FIA arrested a man involved in a bank fraud case in Faisalabad.

According to official sources, Hassan Raza was wanted by the FIA in connection with a fraud amounting to Rs 36.2 million. He was apprehended from the Hasanpura area of Faisalabad.

Two co-accused, Usman (Branch Manager) and Shahzad (Relationship Manager), are already in FIA custody. In addition to the bank fraud charges, Hassan Raza is also implicated in eight separate dacoity cases.

The accused, in collaboration with the bank manager, had withdrawn USD 128,000 from a citizen's account.

An FIA spokesperson stated that fake accounts were created at the Bank's Gatt Wala Branch, from which the funds were withdrawn. Hassan Raza participated in the crime as a joint account holder. (ANI)

