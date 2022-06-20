New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday handed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to members of the Afghan Sikh community living in India as he participated in the last rites for Sawinder Singh, a Sikh man who was killed after Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul city, and offered his deepest condolences to the family and Afghan Community living in India.

Puri attended the 'antim ardas' and prayer ceremony held at Gurudwara Guru Arjan Dev ji in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi. Afghan minority leaders in India honoured Hardeep Singh Puri with Siropa as an appreciation for the affection and importance the Government of India attaches to them. Puri met the family and read Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to them.

A delegation from Afghan embassy, including Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay, was also present there. The son of Late Sawinder Singh arrived from Birmingham, England on Sunday to perform the last rites of his father.

ISKP released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack. According to ISKP, 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' carried out the attack which lasted for three hours. The group claimed that besides submachine guns and hand grenades, four IEDs and a car bomb were also used in the attack.

It further claimed that about 50 Hindu Sikhs and Taliban members were killed in the attack and the attack was conducted as revenge for the insult of Prophet Mohammed by an Indian politician.However, in the attack, at least two civilians, including a Sikh man and a Muslim security guard, died and seven others were wounded. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital.

"Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees," tweeted PM Modi.Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks. A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan. In October, last year 15 to 20 terrorists entered a Gurdwara in the Kart-e-Parwan District of Kabul and tied up the guards.

In March 2020, a deadly attack took place at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area in which 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured. Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

