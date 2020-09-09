New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Health Ministers from member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region will participate in a two-day session to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Health Ministers will participate in the 73rd Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia on September 9-10.

"Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Ministers from member countries of the WHO South East Asia Region will participate in a two-day session to discuss measures to curtail the coronavirus outbreak, ways to maintain essential health services and transition to the 'new normal'," a WHO release said.

According to the release, the annual governing body meeting of WHO in the region will be held virtually for the first time ever in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Health Ministers and senior health officials of the 11 member countries of the region, UN agencies, partners, donors and civil society representatives would be among those attending the two-day session.

According to the WHO, the pandemic has severely strained health systems across the region.

"As part of the COVID-19 response, WHO has been advocating maintaining essential health services and accelerating resumption of disrupted health-care services. This will be discussed at a ministerial round table with member countries sharing experiences and lessons learnt," the release said.

The mid-term review of progress, challenges, capacities and opportunities for the decade of health workforce strengthening 2015-2024 and annual report on monitoring progress on universal health coverage and health related Sustainable Development Goals, are among the agenda of the session.

"The 73rd Regional Committee Session will also take note of the progress in implementation of some of the previous resolutions adopted by the Regional Committee, such as promoting physical activity, the regional action plan to reduce harmful use of alcohol, access to medicines, dengue control and malaria elimination and measles and rubella elimination," the release said.

(ANI)

