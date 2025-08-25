Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 (ANI): Heavy rains battered large parts of Pakistan over the weekend, flooding roads and damaging homes, with at least seven people reported dead in Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Geo News reported.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, hours of continuous downpour triggered flash floods in streams and drains. Bhara Kahu was among the worst-hit areas, where water entered homes and shops and vehicles were stranded. Authorities later opened the spillways of Rawal Dam to reduce pressure as water levels surged. Hiking trails in the Margalla Hills, including Trails 2, 3, 4, 5 and the path behind Saidpur village, were closed for public safety.

As reported by Geo News, In Dera Ismail Khan, powerful winds and heavy showers uprooted trees and brought down electricity lines, cutting off power in many localities. Roof collapses in different areas killed seven people and injured dozens.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, and North and South Waziristan, residents also faced heavy rainfall. In Mardan, the deputy commissioner inspected relief and drainage operations in the city. The Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Shahid Khan briefed officials on the ongoing drainage work. The deputy commissioner said all relevant departments had been placed on alert. In Jalalah, the roof of a house collapsed during rain, killing one person and injuring two others, according to rescue teams.

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, authorities have warned of further downpours starting Saturday. Hotels along the Gilgit riverbank have been closed, while schools near the river will remain shut on Monday due to fears of rising water levels, Geo News reported.

Punjab also reported heavy showers across several districts, including Gujrat, Kamalia, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Kot Addu, Bhalwal and Miani. Rainfall also lashed Chiniot, Chichawatni and the surrounding areas, along with Hafizabad.

In Azad Kashmir's Bagh district, landslides triggered by rainfall damaged two houses and a mosque, though no casualties were reported. Nikyal witnessed sustained rainfall, while Samahni and nearby villages were hit by thunderstorms and flash floods in local streams.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert, warning of more widespread and intense rainfall across much of the country until August 30. (ANI)

