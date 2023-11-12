Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI/TPS): Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.

The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in a previous fire in Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border. (ANI/TPS)

