Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI/TPS): According to reports in Syria, Hezbollah has transferred to Lebanon 1,500 of its personnel who fought in Syria.

Their place, near the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib, has been filled by Iran-backed Iraqi and Afghan militias.

Also Read | Diwali 2023 Wishes: UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Other World Leaders Extend Greetings on Deepavali Festival.

Earlier, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.

The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in previous fire from Lebanon.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: India Votes in Favour of UN Resolution Condemning Settlement Activities in Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)