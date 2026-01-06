Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): In another incident of an attack on a Hindu Man in Bangladesh, an ice factory owner was shot dead i public in the Monirampur area of Jesore, reported Prothom Alo.

According to local media, Rana Pratap Bairagi, owned an ice manufacturing factory in Kapalia Bazar, Monirampur, and also served as the acting editor of the newspaper 'Dainik BD Khobor' published from Narail.

Three assailants on a motorcycle, called him out from the ice factory, and took him to an alley and then shot him at close range in the head and fled. Rana Pratap died on the spot, reported Prohom Alo.

Monirampur police station's officer-in-charge (OC) Md Raziullah Khan told Prothom Alo that the body has been recovered was being sent for Post Mortem.

The Police have not specified he motive behind the killing and an investigation is underway.

Over the past weeks, there have been reports highlighting attacks and rising insecurity faced by minority groups.

Notably, a recent tragic incident drew national attention when Khokon Das, a Hindu man, succumbed to injuries after being set on fire on New Year's Eve. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, poured petrol on his body and set him on fire.

In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond beside the road. Hearing his screams, local residents rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee. Locals rescued Das and initially took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he received emergency treatment before being referred to Dhaka later that night as his condition deteriorated. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's elite force, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the three main accused in the case.

Earlier, India's Ministry of External Affair had expressed serious concern over the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, linking the issue to the wider question of minority safety and law and order in the country.

The MEA noted that independent assessments have documented over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, including cases of killings, arson and land grabbing. (ANI)

