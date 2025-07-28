Sanaa [Yemen], July 28 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi group has announced that it will begin targeting any ship that does business with Israel, regardless of the company's nationality or destination, The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday.

The group said it was expanding its military operations in support of Palestinians and warned shipping companies to stop cooperating with Israeli ports if they wanted to avoid being targeted.

"All countries that want to avoid escalation must pressure the enemy to stop its attacks and lift the blockade on Gaza," the Houthis said in a statement, adding, "There is no free person on this earth who can accept what is happening."

They claimed their actions are based on what they called a "religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility" towards the people of Gaza. The statement also said the current conditions faced by Palestinians would be "unacceptable to any human being, let alone Arabs and Muslims."

"The actions of the Yemeni Armed Forces express our moral and humanitarian commitment to the injustice against the brotherly Palestinian people," the statement added. "All our military operations will stop immediately once the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted."

The Houthis have been targeting ships in the Red Sea since October 2023, shortly after the Hamas-led attack on Israel. They claim their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, as per The Jerusalem Post.

In response, Israel has launched multiple strikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including Hodeidah port.

Earlier this month, the group attacked and sank a Greek-owned vessel named Eternity C in the Red Sea. Several crew members are believed to be in Houthi custody or still missing.

"We remain deeply concerned for the welfare of the crew members in the custody of the Houthis, as well as for those currently unaccounted for," Ellie Shafik, head of intelligence at UK-based maritime risk firm Vanguard Tech said as per The Jerusalem Post. "Their safety and quick release must be a priority for all involved." (ANI)

