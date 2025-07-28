New Delhi, July 28: When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terror camps faced the fire, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday as the Lok Sabha takes up the discussion on Operation Sindoor. "Discussion on #OperationSindoor to begin today... When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha, Lanka burned. When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terrorist camps faced the fire," Rijiju said in a post on X. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to initiate the "special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam". Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Kiren Rijiju Lambasts Opposition for Disrupting Parliament, Says Taxpayers’ Money Being Wasted.

An aggressive opposition is expected to corner the government over US President Donald Trump's claims that he mediated to avert a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, and got them to agree on a "ceasefire". India has made it clear that the cessation of firing and military activity targeted at Pakistan was paused after "direct contact" between the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of both nations, at the instance of Islamabad.