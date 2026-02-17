Lahore [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): A fact-finding report issued by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has accused Punjab's Crime Control Department (CCD) of institutionalising staged police encounters that have allegedly resulted in hundreds of extrajudicial killings, raising serious concerns about the collapse of constitutional safeguards in the province.

Drawing on media reports and case documentation, HRCP recorded at least 670 CCD-led encounters between January and August 2025.

These operations reportedly led to the deaths of 924 suspects, while only two police personnel were killed during the same period.

The striking disparity in casualties, averaging more than two fatal encounters daily, along with similar operational narratives across districts, points to what the commission describes as a deliberate and organised practice rather than isolated incidents of misconduct.

The report argues that these operations reflect systemic violations of domestic law and Pakistan's international human rights commitments.

Under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act 2022, every custodial death must be investigated by the FIA under the supervision of the National Commission for Human Rights.

However, HRCP found no clear evidence that such mandatory procedures were followed in the cases examined.

Magisterial inquiries required under the Code of Criminal Procedure also appeared absent in most instances.

The commission further expressed disappointment over the lack of response from Punjab authorities and CCD officials to requests for engagement.

The mission also documented a climate of fear among victims' families.

In one case, relatives alleged they were pressured to quickly bury the deceased and warned of further harm if they pursued legal action.

According to HRCP, CCD operations appear inconsistent with the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms, which mandate necessity, proportionality, and accountability.

It has recommended an immediate moratorium on encounter operations, independent oversight, compulsory FIA investigations under NCHR supervision, and compensation for affected families. (ANI)

