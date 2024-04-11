Sindh [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): The Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh and the 'Sindh Sajagi Forum' organised a protest camp here for the freedom of missing Sindhi workers.

The protest camp was set up on Wednesday night and lasted till Thursday noon, the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh (VMPS) said in a post shared on X.

Taking to X, the VMPS stated, "On behalf of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh and Sindh Sajagi Forum, a protest camp was set up for the freedom of all missing Sindhi workers from last night Eid night till noon today."

Earlier this month, members of the Hindu community and traders in Dera Murad Jamali took to the streets to condemn the recent abduction of a young girl, Priya Kumari, and demanded urgent action for her recovery, Dawn reported.

Criticising the Sindh government's perceived incompetence, protesters voiced their frustration over the failure to locate and rescue Kumari, who was abducted from Sukkur just days ago.

Showing placards, demonstrators vehemently denounced what they described as the routine abduction of innocent Hindu girls in Sindh and highlighted the deteriorating security conditions for religious minorities.

Last month, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) staged a protest outside the United Nations Human Rights Council's (UNHRC) headquarters in Geneva, aimed at spotlighting Pakistan's alleged atrocities against the people of Sindh.

He emphasised the necessity for an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani army and its clandestine agencies over the years.

Jamil Maqsood, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs for UKPNP, highlighted the systemic marginalisation of people in Sindhudesh, Balochistan, Pashtunistan, and other regions across social, political, economic, and democratic spheres. (ANI)

