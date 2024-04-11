Texas, April 11: A 29-year-old teacher at Cy-Fair High School in US’s Texas has been arrested and charged with having sex with a 15-year-old student inside classroom. The accused teacher, Kayden Burbank, is currently held in Harris County Jail with a bond set at $60,000.

According to Click2Houston Court documents reveal that a Cypress-Fairbanks ISD police officer received a report from a woman claiming that Burbank had engaged in sexual activity with a student on two occasions. The woman learned of the alleged relationship through Burbank’s girlfriend, who discovered text messages between Burbank and the student on his phone. Sex With Student in US: Female Teacher Gets Life Sentence for Sexually Engaging With High School Student for Over 30 Times in Arkansas.

When confronted, Burbank allegedly admitted to his girlfriend that the relationship was with a 15-year-old student. The student confirmed to police that Burbank had expressed his feelings for her and given her his phone number. She also stated that they had kissed in a classroom and had sex. Sex With Student in US: High School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Arizona.

On April 2, officers spoke with Burbank, who admitted to texting with the student and having lunch with her but denied any physical interactions. Burbank consented to the extraction of his cell phone data. After the data was extracted and Miranda warnings were read to him, Burbank initially agreed to speak to the police without an attorney but later changed his mind.

In a forensic interview, the student alleged that she and Burbank had engaged in sexual activity in a classroom and on other occasions. She also claimed that Burbank had reserved a hotel room on March 25, where they had sex. The student provided specific details about the timing of the sexual activity and subsequent events.

Police were able to confirm the hotel reservation and recovered text messages that corroborated the student’s account. School security footage also showed the student leaving her second-period class to meet Burbank, as she had described. Burbank was arrested on Tuesday.

