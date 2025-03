Budapest, Mar 18 (AP) Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday passed a law banning Pride events and allowing authorities to use facial recognition software to identify attendees, continuing a crackdown by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing populist party on the country's LBGTQ+ community.

The measure passed in a 136-27 vote. The law, supported by Orban's Fidesz party and their minority coalition partner the Christian Democrats, was pushed through parliament in an accelerated procedure after being submitted only a day earlier.

It amends Hungary's law on assembly to make it an offense to hold or attend events that violate Hungary's contentious “child protection” legislation, which prohibits the “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality to minors under 18.

Attending a prohibited event will carry fines up to 200,000 Hungarian forints (USD 546), which the state must forward to “child protection,” according to the text of the law. Authorities may use facial recognition tools to identify individuals attending a prohibited event. (AP)

