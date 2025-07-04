Gaza City [Palestine], July 4 (ANI/WAM): The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned that for the people of Gaza, everything is running out: time, food, medicine -- and safe places have already disappeared.

In an urgent statement, UNRWA warned that hunger is rapidly worsening across the Gaza Strip, with growing reports of people collapsing in the streets due to the lack of food.

In a related development, 19 Palestinian civilians were martyred, and several others injured in the early hours of today following a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas across the Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, at least 15 Palestinians were killed and others injured early Friday morning when Israeli warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The majority of the victims belong to the Abu Khadija family, whose tent near the Taiba Towers was directly hit in the strike. (ANI/WAM)

