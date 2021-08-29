New Orleans, Aug 29 (AP) Hurricane Ida blasted the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. coming ashore near the barrier island of Grand Isle with violent winds of 150 mph (241 kph).

Ida's landfall came on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Pakistan Officials Urge World to Give ‘Chance’ to Taliban.

The storm is expected to move across the southeast Louisiana wetlands, weakening only slightly, and to bring devastating weather to New Orleans and Baton Rouge

Ida rapidly intensified overnight as it moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico. (AP)

Also Read | Chinese Authorities Arrest 60 Tibetans from Kardze’s Dza Wonpo Township for Keeping Pictures of Dalai Lama.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)