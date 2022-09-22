New York [US], September 22 (ANI): Sherpas of four countries of the I2U2 grouping consisting of India, Israel, UAE and the USA held a meeting on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York and expressed their commitment to deepening the economic partnership.

In the Tuesday meeting, India was represented by Dammu Ravi, Secretary (ER), Ministry of External Affairs; US side by Jose W. Fernandez, US Under Secretary of State; Israeli side by Alon Ushpiz, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel; and UAE side by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, United Arab Emirates, an MEA press release read.

The group took stock of the projects identified under I2U2 -- setting up of food parks in India and a hybrid Renewable Energy/battery storage project in Dwarka, Gujarat. It agreed to continue to work closely in line with the outcome of the Leaders' Summit in July 2022.

I2U2 was initially formed in October 2021 following the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE, to deal with issues concerning maritime security, infrastructure and transport in the region. At that time, it was called the 'International Forum for Economic Cooperation.' That was referred to as the 'West Asian Quad'.

I2U2 aims to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. In the grouping's name, 'I2' stands for India and Israel, whereas 'U2' stands for the US and the UAE. This is a great achievement which tells the geopolitical changes that happen in the region.

This will not only revitalize and re-energize the system of alliances and partnerships around the world but also stitch together partnerships that did not exist previously or were not utilized to their full extent.This will help the countries in exploring security cooperation among the four nations within the framework of these new groupings.

Each of these countries is a technological hub. Biotechnology, of course, is prominent in each of these countries as well. This initiative offers an opportunity to discuss food security. These countries could cooperate on a number of levels, whether it's technologies, trade, climate, fighting against Covid-19, or even security. (ANI)

