Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 (ANI): Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 aircraft squadron is taking part in the Blue Flag 2021 international exercise which was launched in Israel on Sunday.

Seven countries including Israel, Germany, Italy, Britain, France, India, Greece and the US are taking part in the war games.

The Indian Mirages and the French Rafale are participating in the exercise for the first time.

The Israel Air Force and German Luftwaffe flew over Israel's house of representatives, in Jerusalem on Sunday, during the launch of the international Blue Flag exercise.

Blue Flag, which will take place until October 28, The Jerusalem Post reported. It is the largest and most advanced aerial exercise ever hosted in Israel. (ANI)

