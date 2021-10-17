Islamabad [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): In a horrific incident, seven members of a family were charred to death when their house caught fire in Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday.

The victims including women and kids were asleep when the fire broke out giving them no chance to escape, according to the district administration, reported Xinhua.

Also Read | Ahmad Shah Ahmadzai, Afghanistan’s Former PM, Dies at 78: Report.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)