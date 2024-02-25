Singapore [Singapore], February 25 (ANI): The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) participated in the Singapore Airshow.

IAF's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), manufactured the Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv), operated by the Sarang helicopter display team, enthralled the audience at the Singapore Airshow on February 24.

In a post on X, IAF's Sarang Helicopter Display Team said, "Reflecting on our journey, every milestone reached, and every triumph celebrated, the Sarang team has completed 20 glorious years as the ambassadors of the Indian Air Force. Happy raising day to our incredible display team!"

The Singapore Airshow was livestreamed on its website. The Sarang Helicopter Display Team also operated on Tuesday.

As the Sarang Helicopter Display Team displayed in the Singapore Airshow, the commentator said, "Jai Hind, Good afternoon, Namaste, Singapore. How are you? Enjoying the airshow? Fantastic. Just let the excitement soar as we prepare to captivate and light up the skies of Singapore."

She further said, "Singapore is not just a part of Indian history but also in the heart of the Sarang journey. Get your cameras ready, our team is all set to paint the sky in Sarang colours." She also introduced the commanding officers of the four helicopters that were displayed at the Singapore Airshow.

In a post on X, IAF's Sarang Helicopter Display Team stated, "Glimpses of the Sarang team painting the Singapore skies on the inaugural day of the Singapore Airshow 2024 Catch us live on 24th and 25th February at Changi Exhibition Centre!"

The Sarang team performed a four helicopter display for the audience at the Singapore Airshow this year. The display is designed to highlight the ALH Dhruv's agility and manoeuvrability, as well as the high degree of skill of the IAF pilots flying these machines.

In an earlier press release, the Ministry of Defence said, "The indigenously manufactured ALH and its advanced variants are operated by all the military services of India. The successful induction and operational utilisation of this platform is one of the glowing success stories of self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in the defence sector."

On February 18, the Sarang helicopter display team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted its first practice display in Singapore, ahead of their final display during the Singapore Airshow scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

The Sarang team arrived in Singapore on February 12, 2024. The team operated from the Changi airbase of the Singapore Air Force (RSAF). The biennial Singapore Airshow was conducted from February 20 to 24.

The airshow featured a variety of display teams from all across the globe, including India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia. The show also featured leading aircraft and system manufacturers and operators showcasing their products.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), manufactured the Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv), which the Sarang team operates, featured in the show for the very first time. According to the Ministry of Defence press release, the first international display for the Sarang team also happened to be at Singapore for the Asian Aerospace Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center in 2004. (ANI)

