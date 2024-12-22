Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 22 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence, in strategic partnership with ADNEC Group, will be organising the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025 on February 17-21. The globally renowned and highly anticipated events in the defence sector will also include the International Defence Conference.

The IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 serve as significant global platforms, bringing together leading government officials, executives, and experts from the defence and security sectors worldwide. The two events provide a significant opportunity to network with investors, build new partnerships, and engage with industry leaders.

The Ministry of Defence and ADNEC Group are committed to supporting the defence and security industries as a national priority, contributing to the development of a vital sector that strengthens and enhances the UAE's national economy.

Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX , and the accompanying International Defence Conference, stated: "Hosting and organising major exhibitions such as IDEX & NAVDEX has reinforced Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination for the defence and military industries. We are confident that these events will continue to achieve remarkable success, reflecting our commitment to building a more prosperous and secure future for the world by advancing a shared vision of maintaining global stability and security."

Staff Major General Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the exhibitions, stated: "The national defence and security industries sector enjoys unlimited support from the UAE leadership who seeks to enhance the capabilities of national defence industries as a vital field aligned with the UAE's aspirations for leadership and excellence."

He added that organising IDEX & NAVDEX 2025 reflects the country's position as a leading global hub that brings together the largest specialised companies in this sector. "These exhibitions serve as a platform to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnerships with major global companies, contributing to attracting more investments that form a key pillar in supporting the national economy, achieving sustainable development, and building competitive industrial capabilities in accordance with the highest international standards."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, the Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "We anticipate that the upcoming editions of IDEX and NAVDEX will be the largest and most significant in the history of the two events. They will contribute to promoting innovation, building new business partnerships, and shaping a vision for a more secure and stable future, thanks to the distinguished global presence of defence and security sector leaders."

"ADNEC Group is committed to organising the largest and most successful editions of the exhibitions to date. And we look forward to providing an exceptional, high-value experience for all international and local exhibitors, as well as visitors from around the world," he added.

IDEX returns as a global platform to showcase the latest defence technologies and enhance cooperation between international defence entities, with the participation of leading figures in the defense and security sectors.

NAVDEX continues its role as the largest maritime defence and security exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa, focusing on maritime security and advancing efforts toward a safer future. The event will take place on the waterfront at ADNEC Marina, hosting the latest technologies, equipment, and vessels related to coastal and maritime security.

The 16th edition of IDEX 2023 and the 7th edition of NAVDEX 2023 achieved significant success, attracting 132,507 participants at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. The exhibitions featured 41 international pavilions and included 1,353 exhibitors from 65 countries.

Notable new initiatives included the IDEX NEXT_GEN a dedicated space that brought together over 100 startups from around the world, and the IDEX Think_Tank which organised a series of sessions under the supervision of private partners and resulted in the publication of impactful strategic reports. (ANI/WAM)

