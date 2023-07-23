Jerusalem [Israel], July 23 (ANI/TPS): Forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police overnight arrested three wanted terrorists in the villages of Al Mughayyir and Anata.

The forces arrested two more wanted persons in the El Arov refugee camp.

Also Read | US Road Accident: Nine Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Falls Into Ravine in Colombia.

During that operation suspects threw stones and a Molotov cocktail at the fighters who responded with non-lethal means for dispersing demonstrations and shooting into the air. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)