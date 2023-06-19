Jerusalem [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): The IDF reported that its combat helicopters fired in the city of Jenin in Samaria after identifying armed men in the vicinity.

The action came after earlier Monday morning, forces from police and IDF special forces units worked to arrest two wanted men in the city of Jenin.

During the activity, there was a massive exchange of fire with armed men, and many explosives were thrown at the Israeli forces who responded with gunfire.

During the departure of the troops, a military vehicle was hit by a bomb and damaged.

The IDF said the exchange of fire continues at this time. (ANI/TPS)

