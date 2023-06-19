San Francisco, June 19 : Lauren Sanchez, the 53-year-old girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has been seen flaunting her curves in a dark bikini while taking selfies on the billionaire's $500 million super yacht.

Sanchez in dark sunglasses can be seen lounging on the deck taking selfies, as she stripped off the sarong to reveal her sensational curves in the steamy two-piece aboard the world's tallest sailing yacht, reports Daily Mail.

"Her skin appeared sun-kissed as the raven haired beauty relaxed on the deck - her husband-to-be nowhere to be seen," the report mentioned. The newly-engaged couple has been travelling on the super yacht for the past month amid their lavish Mediterranean vacation, and is currently in the South of France. Elon Musk Says Promoting Scams As Funny Bot Will Lead to Suspension.

Earlier, Sanchez and Bezos arrived in Saint-Tropez following a stop in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, a small resort town on the French Riviera, over the last weekend. The couple smiled and held hands as they strolled through Saint-Tropez, with Sanchez flashing her new engagement ring. Their arrival in Saint-Tropez follows a stop in Beaulieu-sur-Mer.

Report surfaced recently that Jeff Bezos, who had to shell out a whopping $38 billion to MacKenzie Scott following a divorce due to lack of a prenuptial agreement, is preparing to protect his $138 billion fortune after his engagement with Sanchez. Metamate AI Chatbot Launched for Meta Employees: Tech Giant Rolls Out New Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Trained on Internal Data.

Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53 reveled in their engagement at La Petite Maison in Cannes, France, in May, accompanied by Bezos's sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore. Bezos holds a broad real estate portfolio valued at over $500 million, with properties in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and Washington DC.

Sanchez owns Black Ops Aviation, an aerial video company with high-profile clientele, and a grand $6.2 million home in Washington, according to the report. Earlier in May, Bezos was spotted shirtless, sunbathing with Sanchez on his luxurious yacht in Spain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).