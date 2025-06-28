Tel Aviv [Israel], June 28 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz delivered a joint statement on Friday, where they emphasised that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers have clear instructions to avoid harm to innocents.

The statement issued by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The State of Israel absolutely rejects the contemptible blood libels that have been published in the Ha'aretz newspaper, according to which 'IDF Soldiers Ordered to Shoot Deliberately at Unarmed Gazans Waiting for Humanitarian Aid."

Calling the IDF as the "most moral military" in the world, the joint statement called the reports to be "malicious falsehoods".

Sharing how IDF operates in difficult conditions, the statement underscored, "The IDF operates in difficult conditions against a terrorist enemy that operates out of a civilian population and hides behind it, using it as human shields, and uses a complete industry of lies to harm the legitimacy of the State of Israel."

It highlighted, "The soldiers of the IDF receive clear orders to avoid harming innocents - and operate accordingly."

The statement by the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister gave a call to the countries of the world to stand along with Israel, "in its just and moral fight against the murderous Hamas terrorist organization."

On Friday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, brought to attention the need for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and called for the release of all hostages.

Guterres wrote on X, "While the conflict between Israel & Iran has dominated headlines, we can't allow the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza to be pushed into the shadows. The ceasefire between Iran & Israel offers hope. And hope is more needed than ever. It's time for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate & unconditional release of all hostages, and full, safe & sustained humanitarian access."

The conflict in Gaza started after Hamas launched an attack on Israel in 2023, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage. In response to the Hamas attack, Israel vowed to destroy the group. (ANI)

