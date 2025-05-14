New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday emphasised that India's Operation Sindoor successfully targeted and destroyed terrorist centres in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and other locations, significantly degrading Pakistan's military capabilities and putting key air bases out of action.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that if Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wishes to project these as achievements, he is welcome to do so.

Regarding the interview that the Pakistani Foreign Minister gave last week as a result of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has seen its terrorist centres in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad and other places destroyed. You have been informed of it in several of the briefings that we've had. Thereafter, its military capabilities were significantly degraded by us, and key air bases were effectively put out of action. If the Pakistani Foreign Minister wishes to project these as an achievement, obviously he is welcome to do so," he said.

Jaiswal said that India has decimated the critical infrastructure that conducts terror activities and has always maintained its position.

"Where India is concerned, our stand was very clear and consistent from the start. We would target terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan. If the Pakistani military stayed out, there would be no problem. If they fired on us, we would respond suitably," he said.

But Pakistan changed its stance, as it threatened India on May 9, and following India's response on May 10, approached for a ceasefire deal.

"Till the night of 9th May, Pakistan was threatening India with a massive assault. Once their attempt failed on the morning of 10th May and they received a devastating Indian counter-response, their tune changed, and the DGMO eventually reached out to us. In essence, India's position remained the same. Pakistan position changed on 10th May morning after its air bases were effectively pulled out of pull put out of action. All you have to do is look at who called whom to negotiate the terms of the firing session," he said.

He suggested using satellite pictures available commercially to bust Pakistan's claims of attacking India.

"We live in a day and age where you have commercially available satellite pictures. I urge you to look at the satellite pictures of the sites which Pakistan says or claims to have attacked in India. Contrast it with the sites and places which we successfully targeted and destroyed. That will give you a clear answer. Claiming victory is an old habit," he said.

Jaiswal further busted the false claim made by Pakistan that they had won the war, "Since 1971, in 1975 and in 1999 Kargil War too, Pakistan has an old habit of shouting on the top of their lungs that they have won the wars even when they have lost miserably."

This comes after Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, in his first interview since India and Pakistan's cessation of hostilities, said that Islamabad "had no choice" but to launch strikes in "self-defence" following India's May 7 cross-border attacks.

Dar referred to India's strikes as a "war" and a "wishful attempt to establish its hegemony" and claimed that "We were very sure that our conventional capacity and capabilities are strong enough that we will beat them both in the air and on the ground."

Recent satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies on Tuesday revealed significant damage to multiple air bases in Pakistan.

The images show damage inflicted on four Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari Air Base, and PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad.

The satellite images suggest that the air bases have been targeted in a series of strikes or attacks. The damage appears to be concentrated on key infrastructure, including runways and facilities.

The damage to these air bases could have significant implications for Pakistan's military capabilities and operations. The country's air force may face challenges in maintaining its operational effectiveness, and the damage could impact the country's national security. (ANI)

