Dubai [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): The International Labour Organisation (ILO) reviewed the UAE's labour market legislation and policies and their impact on enhancing competitiveness, creating a system that safeguards and balances the rights of both parties in the employment relationship, and providing a social protection umbrella for the workforce in the country.

This came during a meeting held in Dubai, attended by Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and a delegation from the International Labour Organisation led by Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the ILO.

Also participating in the meeting were Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE; Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI); Shaima Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Communications and International Relations at MoHRE, and several Ministry officials, in addition to representatives and from the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) - members of the ILO representing employers, as well as representatives - ILO members from UAE labour organisations.

The ILO delegation comprised Ruba Jaradat, ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Arab States, and Faouzi Gsouma, Senior Advisor to the Director-General of the ILO.

During the meeting, Abdulrahman Al Awar affirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the ILO. He highlighted the UAE's commitment to continuously updating and developing its labour market policies and legislation to align with international standards.

He also shed light on the progress made by the UAE in improving labour market governance, whether in terms of legislative and social protection measures for workers or enhancing labour market flexibility, competitiveness, and adaptability in a rapidly evolving global economic landscape.

He noted that over the past two years, the UAE labour market has undergone strategic transformations due to significant amendments to its legislation and policies. This comprehensive vision aims to make the UAE market globally competitive, empowering Emirati talent and attracting international expertise to meet the country's ambitious future vision.

The UAE labour market hosts millions of workers from diverse cultures and over 200 nationalities, positioning it among the world's most flexible, dynamic, and opportunities-rich labour markets.

For his part, the ILO Director-General praised the legislation and policies implemented in the UAE's labour market, commending the nation's efforts to create a world-class framework that balances the interests of both sides of the employment relationship.

He also lauded the innovative policies and programmes recently adopted by the UAE to enhance social protection for workers.

Houngbo expressed the ILO's readiness to provide support and technical expertise to enhance the Ministry's human resource capabilities, particularly in areas of inspection, monitoring, and improving the work environment. He stressed the importance of raising the competitiveness of the national workforce through training and capacity building to meet market needs.

He also expressed appreciation for the UAE's announcement to join the Global Coalition for Social Justice, launched by the ILO Director-General and approved by the UAE Cabinet in January this year.

The meeting included a presentation on the UAE's thriving labour market, showcasing its growth rates and competitiveness amidst global challenges, in addition to key national initiatives and legislation contributing to the UAE Centennial 2071 goals and strategies. The UAE labour market recorded a 14.5 per cent growth in companies and a 9 per cent increase in the workforce, while also leading in several global competitiveness indicators related to labour fields.

The meeting further discussed policies supporting women's participation in the labour market, as well as strategies to enhance its flexibility, stability, and attractiveness. Both sides also discussed other areas of mutual interest, labour market updates, challenges, and opportunities, as well as the UAE's critical role in supporting global humanitarian initiatives, fostering dialogue, and offering support to partners to achieve progress in labour market-related fields.

The meeting addressed the UAE's pioneering initiatives in improving the work environment, enhancing labour market flexibility, and reviewing the country's experience in implementing localisation programmes and empowering national talent.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the ILO Director-General also held bilateral meetings with representatives of the tripartite working group. He met with ILO employer representatives, including Humaid Ben Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI, Ahmed Juma Al Qizi, Assistant Secretary-General of the FCCI, and Hind Bin Sulaiman, Vice Chair of the ILO Governing Body.

He also engaged in a bilateral meeting with representatives from UAE labour organisations, including Zayed Al Shamsi, Mohammed Al Hammadi, Mohammed Butti Al Shamsi, Hessa Al Tunaiji, and Salah Al Hosani, all representatives of the Coordination Association for Professional Societies. (ANI/WAM)

