New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Delhi on Wednesday for the India AI Impact Summit.

Official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said Georgieva was received at the airport by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways, Harsh Malhotra.

Jaiswal further stated that India values its close engagement with the IMF.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to the Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva. She was received by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport & Highways, Harsh Malhotra at the airport. India values its close engagement with the IMF in advancing global financial resilience and supporting inclusive and sustainable development."

World leaders flocked to New Delhi with the Global AI Impact Summit underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic on the sidelines of the India AI Summit.

In a post on X, he said, "Held fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Mr. Andrej Plenkovic. We discussed how to add momentum to our bilateral partnership in areas such as technology, innovation, shipbuilding, blue economy and boosting connectivity through the IMEEC corridor. Also expressed gratitude for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which will bring unprecedented progress for people in India as well as Europe."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic; Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland PM Petteri Orpo; Bhutan Prime Minister Tenzing Tobgay, and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez.

Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay; Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam; and Ebba Busch, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry also landed in the national capital for the AI Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)

