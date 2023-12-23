Thimphu [Bhutan], December 23 (ANI): Buddhism had an influence that went beyond religion. Bhutan's art, architecture, and even government were influenced by it, Bhutan Live reported.

A pillar of Bhutanese society, the concept of Gross National Happiness reflects the Buddhist emphasis on compassion, personal serenity, and harmony with the environment.

Bhutan is nestled in the embrace of the Himalayas.

However, very few of us are fully aware of this old faith's journey, which led it from the Indian plains to the majestic heights of our kingdom. It's a tale that has moulded Bhutan's very essence, interwoven with tales of trailblazing monks, historic occurrences, and deep cultural fusion.

The adventure started in the lush lowlands of ancient India, where Siddhartha Gautam became the Buddha after achieving enlightenment.

His teachings spread throughout the subcontinent and eventually reached the esteemed tantric teacher, Guru Padmasambhava. In order to subdue the terrifying, Padmasambhava set out on an epic quest in the eighth century, traversing the Himalayan mountain ranges, reported Bhutan Live.

The Bhutanese embraced Buddhism with an open heart, weaving its tenets into the fabric of their lives. Chortens, those ubiquitous whitewashed monuments, dot the landscape, silent guardians of the Dharma.

Prayer flags flutter in the wind, carrying aspirations skyward. Every Bhutanese home resonates with the daily rhythm of chanting and mantras, a constant reminder of the path towards enlightenment, Bhutan Live reported.

Indian influences continued to enrich the tapestry of Bhutanese Buddhism, even as Vajrayana emerged as its cornerstone.

Marpa the Translator, who introduced Tibetan Buddhism to India, and the distinguished scholar Atisha found a receptive audience in Bhutan for their teachings. Monastic lineages multiplied and contributed to the Buddhist path in their own special ways. (ANI)

