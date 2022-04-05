Lahore, Apr 5 (PTI) Pakistan's outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday targeted his political opponents, accusing them of conspiring against his government at the best of their foreign masters, in an apparent reference to the US.

Addressing the party workers at the Governor's House here, Khan also chided his own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, lawmakers who joined hands with the opposition for what he claimed after taking ‘crores of rupees'.

"If an enemy country buys 23 to 30 people (lawmakers) with PRs10 to 15 bn it can send an elected government home. If today India decides to topple a government in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs10 to 15bn,” he said.

Visibly angry over those party men who ditched at this juncture, Khan called them "traitors" and urged his party workers to teach them a lesson in the coming election.

"A big conspiracy is made against my government internationally and our traitors joined them (outsiders). We have filed a reference against the defectors in the Supreme Court and they should go to jail,” he said.

He claimed that a “major foreign plan” was made for a regime change in Pakistan in which these traitors joined them (foreign hands). “Most of the people who supported the conspiracy against my government were not aware of it with only those at the top having the knowledge,” he said.

Khan said that in the forthcoming election the people will bury the politics of these three stooges (PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chair Asif Zardari and JUI-F leader Maualna Fazlur Rehman) for good.

The premier also admitted that he and his party made mistakes in the past for which a "high price" was paid. "In next election, we will give priority to ideological workers,” he said, adding that “today is a defining moment in the country and the people should support him to make it independent.”

He also asked the party workers to hold peaceful demonstrations across the country on a daily basis to send a message to the US and its cohorts here that this is a nation with conscience and will allow any conspiracy to succeed.

