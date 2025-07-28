Lahore, Jul 28 (PTI) Pakistan's jailed former premier Imran Khan has lashed out at Army chief Asim Munir, saying the general was disgracing the military and sacrificing national interest to maintain his hold on power.

"The country is being run under Munir's law, and the ISI is giving it protection... He is prepared to sacrifice every national interest to maintain his hold on power. This army chief is disgracing the military just as Yahya Khan once did," Khan said in a recent post on social media.

He was referring to former army chief General Yahya Khan, under whose regime East Pakistan witnessed a civil war, resulting in the rise of an independent state - Bangladesh.

Khan's comments come ahead of his party's campaign against the "puppet government", starting next month.

"At this time, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, and the President are all unconstitutional. A sham constitutional court was created, which reduced our seats in parliament," Khan, who has been in jail for two years in multiple cases, added.

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's seats were simply handed over to others. The constitutional courts, which are meant to deliver justice, are now filled with Munir's minions, Khan alleged.

He also accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja of perpetrating a historic electoral fraud.

"A judge of the Islamabad High Court is not hearing my appeals for seven months because he, too, receives instructions from Munir. At this time, Munir's law prevails in our country, as if he owns Pakistan," he said.

Khan said the judiciary, state institutions, and democracy have been systematically dismantled. "Military courts have been declared legal, an act that is essentially a vote of no confidence by the judiciary against itself. My wife, Bushra Bibi, is being used as a weapon to break me, but let me make this absolutely clear: I would rather die than accept Munir's monarchy," he added.

Khan said a nation is doomed when the incompetent are "imposed upon institutions through force."

Talking about the torture inflicted on him, Khan said he was kept in solitary confinement for 22 hours a day and denied books, newspapers, and television.

Khan said he has told his sons to take the matter to international courts based on fundamental human rights.

"They are not asking anyone in the United States for help; they are only raising their voices for their rights. Even when President Trump first came into office, I said that decisions about Pakistan must be made in Pakistan. We have knocked on every door, but no one has listened," he added.

