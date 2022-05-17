Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has accused Shehbaz Sharif-led government of using means to "stifle the voices" of its opponents.

During a meeting with women lawyers on Monday, Imran alleged that his government was ousted through an alleged conspiracy in violation of the Constitution, according to The Express Tribune.

He claimed that "clear ruling of the speaker, powers of the governor and the president, and sovereign of parliament were axed" for the success of this alleged conspiracy.

Furthermore, Imran said that the government wanted to curb the "constitutional and democratic rights" of the masses. He said the government was resorting to the "worst possible ways" to stifle the voices of its critics in media and politics, The Express tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister will address a public gathering on Tuesday in Kohat district at a new divisional sports stadium.

According to a member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash, the public rally would be Imran Khan's first meeting in the southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district, reported Ary News. A 30-feet long and 40-feet wide stage has been arranged at the Kohat stadium for the former Pakistan Prime Minister, as per the reports.

The PTI has been conducting rallies across the country, organizing power shows in parts of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and other areas to impose pressure on the newly-elected Sheshbaz Sharif government, reported Ary News. The main motto of the PTI is to hold general elections immediately.

Meanwhile, PTI member and Pakistan's former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak warned the government of a nationwide shutdown if any hurdles are created for Imran Khan's Kohat public gathering on Tuesday.

Khattak also threatened the Pakistan government with a worsening situation if it delays the announcement of the election schedule. (ANI)

