Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that the party founder Imran Khan has denied granting permission to any party member to hold negotiations with the establishment, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Tuesday after meeting Imran Khan, he dismissed recent claims made by PTI Senator Azam Swati, who had suggested that Khan had allowed him to hold backchannel talks to stabilise the political situation of Pakistan.

In a television interview, Swati had hinted at possible meetings with key figures and proposed involving Pakistan's former President Arif Alvi in the negotiation process. However, Gohar Ali Khan has said that PTI founder Imran Khan has neither given permission for such initiatives nor told anyone to broker a deal.

Gohar Ali Khan said, "PTI founder said that he has not pressurised anyone to strike a deal," adding that Imran Khan issued six statements during their meeting, The Express Tribune reported.

He also discussed the mining and minerals bill introduced in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. He said that Imran Khan would present a formal position after meeting with political leaders, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The bill has sparked criticism from opposition parties and some PTI members, who have said that it compromises provincial autonomy.

Gohar Ali Khan expressed concerns over Afghan refugee issues and regional dynamics involving Afghanistan. He said, "PTI founder said that all opposition parties will have to gather on a single platform for [the protection of] democracy."

He criticised jail authorities for restricting Khan's access, revealing that while only two lawyers were approved for the meeting with the PTI founder, five were allowed inside.

PTI chairman condemned the continued denial of visits by Khan's family, particularly his sisters, despite the Islamabad High Court allowing biweekly meetings.

Gohar also condemned the jail authorities' continued denial of visits by Khan's family, especially his sisters, despite clear Islamabad High Court orders permitting biweekly meetings.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati said that PTI founder Imran Khan directed him to engage with the establishment, ARY News reported.

In a video statement, Azam Swati said that Imran Khan had asked him to hold talks with the establishment and directed him to keep the details regarding the discussions confidential. He said that although Imran Khan has publicly criticised the establishment on social media, behind-the-scenes efforts were being made to hold talks.

Azam Swati said that Imran Khan had asked him to be well-prepared for such discussions, similar to previous instances where sensitive matters had been addressed, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI has outlined a new policy for meetings with Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in a prison, The Express Tribune reported. In a statement issued following a political committee meeting, PTI said that a five-member committee would be set up to manage and approve the list of people allowed to meet Khan.

The list will be finalised each Tuesday and Thursday and provided to prison authorities through one of three designated focal persons: Salman Akram Raja, Gohar Ali Khan or Intizar Panjhotha, The Express Tribune reported. The PTI warned that no person outside the approved list would be allowed to meet the PTI founder. Any member who violates this rule will be considered to be breaching the party discipline.

If prison officials do not allow any approved visitors, the remaining committee members will protest by meeting Khan collectively. In such cases, the Imran Khan-founded party announced it would file a contempt petition against the officials. The PTI further said that government officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be exempt from this rule and they can visit Khan at any time without approval of the committee. (ANI)

