Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], November 10 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had opposed providing Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province at every step, and announced granting the status only at the time of the elections in the region.

"Now at the time of election they [PTI] say they are thinking of giving a provisional provincial status [to GB]," said Zardari while addressing a public gathering in Nagar, reported Geo News.He recalled the petition filed by Khan seeking a review of the apex court's decision allowing granting GB the status of a province.

"Imran had opposed the idea in January when the topic was raised during a cabinet meeting," said Zardari.

He further said that his party had already promised to grant the provisional provincial status to the area and added that the Prime Minister would have to do more.

"Until your voices are heard in Islamabad, we will keep asking why the youth here is unemployed. Why the region lacks education and health institutions. We will keep asking for your rights," Geo News quoted Zardari.

"Even before the making of a province, Imran and his allies can attempt to reduce your quota, steal your subsidy and increase taxes then think what they will do once the region is given provincial status," he added.

The Imran Khan government had earlier announced granting provisional province status to the region, which was not received well by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, who have protested against Islamabad's decision of integrating the illegally occupied region with the rest of Pakistan. (ANI)

