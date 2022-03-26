Islamabad [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): After the no-confidence motion against the government was adjourned to March 28, Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has intensified efforts to woo its allies.

According to sources, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is likely to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan today, reported ARY News.

It is reported that MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Khawaja Izharul Hassan will depart for Islamabad at 4:00 pm on Saturday.

The development comes after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday reached out to both the key allies of the ruling PTI-- the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), reported ARY News.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak met the MQM delegation. Qureshi also had a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

As per ARY News, Qureshi and Khattak would meet with PML (Q) leadership at their residence.

The PML(Q), that has been in alliance with the PTI government, is yet to take a clear stance over the no-trust move.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively. (ANI)

