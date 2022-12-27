Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary on Monday lambasted Shehbaz Sharif's ruling coalition for the country's deteriorating economy and announced that PTI would issue White Paper on Pakistan's worsening economy, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader made this revelation while talking to journalists in Lahore and stated that the party has decided to issue White Paper not only on the economic crisis but also on human rights violations in the South Asian country.

Holding Shehbaz Sharif's government accountable for the mismanagement of the country's economy, the former information minister pointed out that essential items and energy have become extremely expensive in the country.

"Inflation and unemployment are increasing rapidly under the incumbent government's rule," he added, reported ARY News.

"A bag of 20 kg flour has reached PKR 2,500 in Karachi," he said, adding that if the government accepts the terms and conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the rate of the dollar would further increase.

He also criticized the government over recent terror attacks in the country, noting that almost eight terror incidents were reported in Balochistan a day earlier.

"At least 270 people were killed while over 500 injured in recent attacks," he added, expressing grief over the surge in attacks in Pakistan, according to ARY News.

Earlier on Thursday, the former federal minister lashed out at the coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif and claimed that there has been a 52 per cent rise in terror attacks since the regime changed.

Fawad said that terrorism incidents in the country had increased by 52 per cent since "Operation Regime Change", a euphemism his party uses to refer to the ouster of its government through a no-trust vote in April, reported Dawn.

The PTI leader claimed that during the tenure of the current government, 270 people, including security personnel, had lost their lives in terrorism-related incidents and hundreds of others had suffered injuries, reported Dawn.

He said the main reason for the rise in acts of terrorism was the non-existence of a "serious and competent" government in Islamabad. (ANI)

