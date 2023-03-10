Lahore [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Former Prime of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that one of his workers was killed, while several others were seriously injured in police crackdown, reported Dawn.

Lashing out at Punjab police for brutality and "custodial murder" of a supporter, Ali Bilal, Imran said that the actions of the caretaker Punjab government were tantamount to "blocking democracy."

Also Read | Elon Musk-Run Tesla Faces Probe in US After Reports About Steering Wheels Falling Off While Driving New Model Y Cars.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that the party did not cooperate with the provincial government and that their "strange behaviour" led to the incident. Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an inquiry into the death, reported Dawn.

In a strong reaction to the event, Imran said, "Ali Bilal unarmed, our dedicated and passionate PTI worker murdered by Punjab police."

Also Read | Nepal Presidential Election Result 2023: Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress Elected As New President Of Nepal.

"Shameful, this brutality on unarmed PTI workers who were coming to attend election rallies. Pakistan is in the grip of murderous criminals. We will file cases against IG, CCPO and others for murder," he added.

Ali Bilal participated in the PTI's rally on Wednesday. In a clash with the police, he was hit by a baton on the head.

Earlier, Khan, during his address to the nation, after the crackdown on party workers, announced, "Stop everything. We are not taking out the rally that we were supposed to as, I am saddened to say, that all the moves the government are making are aimed at running away from elections.

The PTI Chairman said that the imported government had launched a crackdown on PTI workers not for the sake of law and order but in an effort to avoid elections in the province, reported Pakistan Today.

The PTI chairman said that his party had launched its election campaign with hardly 55 days left for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, violence flared in the Mall Road neighbourhood of central Lahore between police and supporters of the opposition party, wounding scores of workers, after the interim government of Mohsin Naqvi suspended public gatherings in the provincial capital hours before the opposition party was scheduled to take out a planned election rally.

The road leading to Zaman Park from The Mall was blocked with containers.

The PTI had announced a pro-judiciary rally and gave a call to its workers to gather at chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence, reported Pakistan Today.

Hours earlier, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in the city for seven days, citing security concerns and warned the PTI workers against taking to the street. A heavy police contingent and water cannons have been moved near Zaman Park.

According to the notification, the ban encompasses all activities that involve the gathering of people, including assemblies, gatherings, rallies, processions, and demonstrations.

Interestingly, despite the ban on demonstrations under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Aurat March rally marking International Women's Day was permitted to proceed.

While announcing cancellation of the election rally, the PTI chief bemoaned the PDM government wanted to stretch the provincial interim governments as it was planning to bring in a technocratic set-up in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)