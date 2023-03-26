Lahore [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan thanked Lahorites for making his Minar-e-Pakistan rally a success, ARY News reported.

A day after his rally, Imran Khan took to his Twitter and wrote, "Despite cabal of crooks locking down Lahore (see map) and arresting 2,000 of our workers, people of Lahore came in huge numbers to make our 6th Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa a great success. I want to especially thank my Lahorites for not letting me down yet again. Proud of you."

Despite the Punjab government blocking access to the PTI gathering by sealing the roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan with containers and barricades, a sizable contingent of party supporters showed up there, according to ARY News.

Imran Khan offered a "roadmap" for the economy of Pakistan on Saturday evening during a "historic" jalsa at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan on Saturday targeted PML-N led Pakistan government while delivering a speech at the PTI's power show at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night despite a threat alert issued by the interim Punjab government.

The government had placed containers on the way leading to Minar-e-Pakistan, leading to hurdles for people seeking to partake in the jalsa.

At the jalsa, Khan held the Pakistan government responsible for the country's current situation. He questioned, "Did our ancestors give sacrifices for this Pakistan?"

Earlier on Saturday, Khan urged his supporters not to back off "under any circumstance" and said that "reaction" to the "atrocities done to the PTI" would come from the public at the party's Minar-e-Pakistan rally tonight amid a "threat alert" issued by the interim Punjab government, Pakistan based Dawn newspaper reported.

In the alert, the Punjab government said that terrorists carrying explosive material have reached Lahore and will either target political rallies or law enforcers deployed for the security of those events, reported ARY News.

Prior to the PTI rally, internet outage was reported in Lahore's Gulberg, Minar-e-Pakistan, Data Darbar, Lari Adda and nearby areas.

PTI also shared footage through the party's Twitter handle showing party workers and supporters had packed the venue in anticipation of Imran Khan, who reached Minar-e-Pakistan a little before midnight, ARY News reported. (ANI)

