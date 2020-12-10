Islamabad [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday made an appeal to the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11-parties, to postpone the anti-government rally in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus as opposition parties have refused to back down over their decision to hold the December 13 'jalsa' in Lahore.

Khan's appeal comes as his government is facing dual problem--the second wave of coronavirus and political protests against his administration.

He said that 64 per cent of the beds allocated for coronavirus patients were now occupied in Multan where the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a rally on November 1, Dawn reported.

"When people gather [in one place], the virus spreads. Some days after, because there is a timeline, approximately a week or ten days after, you begin seeing patients at hospitals," he said.

He added that 40 percent of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients were also occupied in Peshawar, where the 11-party opposition alliance had staged a public meeting on November 22.

"Approximately 50 per cent of beds are occupied in Islamabad. The national average of COVID-19 beds currently occupied is approximately 40 percent. The point of stating this is that coronavirus cases are increasing."

Khan maintained that with the onset of winter, it will become more difficult to curb the spread of the virus.

"Corona spreads [...] more quickly when people are in rooms as opposed to when they are outside. So as the colder months progress, and people gather around heaters, chances of the virus spreading will increase," he added.

Despite Khan's efforts to stop the PDM rally in Lahore scheduled for December 13, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday declared that the sixth rally of the 11-party alliance due to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan will take place "at all costs."

"They don't want to stop us, but don't want to give us permission and then where we want to hold a rally, they've created a dam. So we discussed alternative strategies as well. But the rally will take place at all costs," Fazlur Rehman said, Geo News quoted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government flooded the Minar-i-Pakistan lawns in a "failed effort" to stop PDM from holding the sixth rally on December 13.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar-led administration has enforced "smart lockdown" in 45 areas of Lahore, including areas close to the rally's venue. The government has not given permission to PDM to hold the rally. (ANI)

