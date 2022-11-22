Islamabad [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): As the date nears for the appointment of Pakistan's new army chief, politcal reactions around the process has flooded the local media space.

And, the latest in a series of political reactions on the naming of Pakistan's next army chief, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani claimed that the polical career of (former PM) Imran Khan will come to an end as soon as the new COAS (Chief of Army Staff) is appointed, The Dawn reported.

There has been frenetic back and forth of statements and counter-statements by the Shebaz Sharif government and the principal Opposition -- the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) -- amidst speculations around the army chief.

Speaking at a dinner reception at Karachi Gymkhana, Ghani said there was a possibility that Imran, who recently sustained bullet wounds in what the PTI claimed as an assassination bid on the former PM, during his ongoing 'Freedom Rally', will suffer further setbacks and his long march will 'hit an all-time low' before it reaches the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The Dawn report quoted the minister as saying that the PTI chief had pushed the country to point of economic doom and his 'anti-state politics' goes to show that he doesn't care about people's welfare.

The political slugfest comes at a time when the current CAOS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has decided not to extend his tenure and the appointment of the next army chief is still in process.

In a previous statement, Ghani had said Imran must be tried under Pakistan's laws.

There have been many attempts and petitions to stop the long march organised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief. Petitions have been filed claiming that the gatherings at the long march had caused hindrances to locals. (ANI)

