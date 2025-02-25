Geneva [Switzerland], February 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his address to the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva reiterated the country's commitment to protecting and promoting human rights.

In his address, Jaishankar mentioned how India's commitment to human rights is "deeply rooted" in the country's philosophy of unity across the world, openness and mutual respect between nations.

"India's unwavering commitment to human rights is deeply rooted in its enduring philosophy of global unity, openness, and mutual respect. These values form the foundation of our constitutional framework, which guarantees fundamental rights while upholding the ideals of justice, liberty, and equality," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister reiterated that India has extended their cooperation with the UNHRC and the Office of the High Commissioner to ensure protection of human rights.

"As an Observer in the Council this year, India remains firmly committed to working alongside all Council members and observers toward our shared objective of protecting and promoting human rights for all. We will continue to extend our cooperation, as we have done in the past, to the Office of the High Commissioner and various mechanisms of the Council, including Special Procedures and the Universal Periodic Review," he said.

Jaishankar further said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also put forth the "pluralistic and progressive ethos" of the country, with over 100 crore people from different cultures, languages and faith cast their vote to elect a new government.

"Last year, our general elections stood as yet another testament to these ideals and to the strength and vibrancy of our democracy. As the world's largest democracy, India's general elections was an opportunity for one-eighth of the global population to cast its vote. We are a rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and faith, bound together by a millennia-old tradition of coexistence, diversity, and respect for human dignity. This pluralistic and progressive ethos is what India brings to its engagements within the Council, fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective progress," he said.

In his speech, Jaishankar connected how the inclusivity of the country has helped with poverty upliftment, providing drinking water, and housing to people.

"Rooted in this inclusive vision, India has made remarkable strides in economic growth, lifting millions out of poverty while ensuring that inclusion remains the cornerstone of progress. Through ambitious initiatives in housing and clean drinking water, we have significantly improved the lives of marginalized and vulnerable communities," he said.

Mentioning the various steps taken for infrastructure and legal reforms (new criminal laws), among other things, Jaishankar said, "Unprecedented infrastructure development, coupled with advancements in technology and digital public infrastructure, has veritably transformed India. Legal reforms and good governance have laid the foundation for sustainable development, while a strong emphasis on education continues to empower future generations." (ANI)

