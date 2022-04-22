London[UK], April 22 (ANI): The inaugural Indo-Pacific Dialogue hosted by the Indo-Pacific All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG) was held in the UK parliament on Tuesday. This was the first physical meeting, post the Covid restrictions.

The event was conducted to explore the geopolitical situation within the Indo-Pacific region and to discuss challenges pertaining to the geopolitical manoeuvring of the regional and extra-regional powers. Another objective of the meeting was to highlight the Indo-Pacific alliance in front of the parliament members so that the British government can actively participate in the pact, as stated in an official statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Discusses Assistance for Ukraine With Spanish, Danish PMs.

The primary speakers of the event were James Rogers, Co-Founder & Director of Research at the Council on Geostrategy & Prof. Alessio Patalano, Sr Lecturer, War Studies, Kings College London. Both the speakers discussed various dimensions relating to the Indo-Pacific region, including the maritime dimensions, the boundaries covered, geo-polity and military and geo-strategy of the region.

They also emphasized the importance for the UK to actively participate and support the regional players like India to balance the power equation and maintain stability in the region.

Also Read | US Capitol Complex Evacuated as Cautionary Step Against Potential Air Threat, Says Police.

The inaugural event was chaired by MP Bob Blackman, the Indo-Pacific APPG. The attendees who were present included Labour MP Navendu Mishra and Lord Rami Ranger. Host facilities were courtesy of MP Theresa May. Other members who joined the event comprised university professors, civil society members, and representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office(FCDO). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)