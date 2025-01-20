World News | Inauguration Day: Ceremony Begins, Biden Welcomes Trump at the White House

Washington, Jan 20 (AP) Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th US president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to intense cold, will begin at noon ET.

But festivities started earlier when the incoming president arrived for service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Here's the latest:

The Trumps have arrived at the White House

They met the Bidens on a gold-trimmed red carpet, exchanging greetings and posing for photos ahead of a private meeting over tea and coffee.

“Welcome home,” Biden said to Trump after the president-elect stepped out of the car.

Biden wrapped his hand around Trump's upper arm to escort him inside the mansion.

Biden welcomes Trump at the White House for a preinaugural tea, restoring traditions around peaceful transfer of power

Serving up the inaugural lunch menu

Chesapeake Crab Cake, Greater Omaha Angus Ribeye Steak and wine from Monticello are on the menu for the inaugural luncheon.

That's according to the joint congressional committee on inauguration ceremonies headed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

It says the luncheon after the swearing-in ceremony is the 11th to be held at the Capitol's National Statuary Hall, and will include more than 200 guests including the president, vice president, family, US Supreme Court justices, Cabinet Member-designees and members of Congressional leadership.

For dessert, there's Minnesota Apple Ice Box Terrine with sour cream ice cream and salted caramel.

Nerves and uncertainty run high for those along the border

Before dawn Monday, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration, several dozen people waited in freezing temperatures at a bridge connecting Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican border city, with El Paso, Texas.

They held appointments for CBP One, a programme that allows asylum seekers to schedule initial appointments before reaching the border. CBP One has brought nearly 1 million people to the US on two-year permits with eligibility to work and is one of the programmes that Trump has said he will end.

Nerves and uncertainty were running high in the line.

Julio Gonzalez, 35, who came from the violent Mexican state of Michoacan, cried as he considered his circumstances.

“We hope that with Donald Trump's arrival the application (CBP One) continues,” he said.

Inauguration ceremony begins in the Capitol Rotunda

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs kicked off the inaugural ceremonies Monday with a musical prelude. The students wore all black with a red scarf embossed with their university logo.

Their voices echoed into the Capitol dome where in just a few hours Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President.

Trump to sign actions focused on energy and inflation

Trump plans on Monday to sign actions to increase domestic oil production including a measure with a focus on Alaska.

That's according to an incoming administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity under terms set by the transition team in a phone call with reporters.

Trump also plans to sign a memorandum that seeks an all-of-government approach to bringing down inflation.

The incoming official declined to provide specifics, but it's unclear just how Trump can reduce energy and household costs without sacrificing growth or corporate profits.

JD Vance arrives at the White House

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris greeted the vice president-elect when he arrived.

Usually, only the president-elect comes to the White House on Inauguration Day before the swearing-in.

Harris and Vance have not yet had a formal one-on-one meeting after the outgoing vice president did not invite him to visit the official residence on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory.

Harris and Vance were accompanied by their spouses and all shook hands and posed for a picture.

Key people from Trump's first administration among attendees of indoor event

The lineup will include Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump's press secretary, along with former aide Kellyanne Conway and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was Trump's White House physician.

Former White House adviser Peter Navarro, who served prison time related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and is returning to Trump's administration as a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, is also expected to give remarks.

Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead the FBI, and Trump's “border czar” Tom Homan will also attend.

A Jumbotron sighting gets the crowd energised

The crowd inside the Capital One Arena cheered enthusiastically when the Jumbotrons began broadcasting President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on their way to the White House.

Some chanted “USA! USA!” but it didn't catch on with the half-full crowd, drowned out by the speakers playing The Killers song “Mr. Brightside.”

The Bidens post a final selfie from the White House

“One more selfie for the road. We love you, America,” the post on the social platform X read.

Harris is asked how she feels today

“I think this is democracy in action,” she told a reporter at the White House. (AP)

