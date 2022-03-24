United Nations, Mar 24 (PTI) India on Thursday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution by Ukraine and its allies on the humanitarian crisis in war-torn eastern European country.

The 193-member General Assembly resumed its 11th Emergency Special Session on Ukraine and voted Thursday on a draft resolution ‘Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine' by Ukraine and its western allies.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: G7 Restricting Russian Central Bank’s Use of Gold in Transactions.

The resolution was adopted with 140 votes in favour, 38 abstentions and five against.

On Wednesday, India, along with 12 other UN Security Council members, had abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The UNSC resolution failed to pass as it did not get the required 9 yes votes. Only Russia and China voted in favour of the UNSC resolution.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appeals to NATO for More Weapons.

India had previously abstained on two occasions in the Security Council and once in the General Assembly on resolutions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)