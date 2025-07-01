Paris [France], July 1 (ANI): The 13th French Foreign Legion Demi-Brigade (13th DBLE) hosted the eighth edition of the Indo-French Army exercise SHAKTI from 18 June to 1 July 2025 in France, according to a release by the Embassy of France in India.

The exercise involved more than 500 legionnaires and military personnel from various units of the French Army, the Foreign Legion, as well as the French Air and Space Force, and the French Navy.

The Indian contingent of 90 personnel primarily comprised a battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, besides personnel from other arms and services. About 50 armoured and tactical vehicles and fighter jets have been deployed in this exercise.

The joint drills were held in two phases. The first, which took place from 18 to 21 June in Aveyron, Monclar district, focused on ramping up joint training on shooting, issuing orders, and combining units.

The second phase, from 22 to 26 June in Herault, involved the deployment of the Monclar Combined Arms Tactical Group (GTIA) as part of an open-field exercise in semi-urban combat training during both day and night, the release said.

The legionnaires of the 13th DBLE had earlier participated in the SHAKTI 2024 exercise in India and were determined to continue developing this strategic partnership with a view to enhancing interoperability, refining and sharing best practices in tactical drills, and training with contemporary military technologies.

Exercise SHAKTI was a vital opportunity for Indian and French military personnel to boost joint operational preparedness for facing the toughest combat situations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, with training being conducted in a realistic semi-urban terrain, while strengthening ties with a strategic partner.

Serving as an effective platform for exchanging best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPS), Exercise SHAKTI will pave the way for deeper cooperation and mutual respect between the French and the Indian armed forces, as well as significantly reinforcing the Indo-French defence partnership, the Embassy of France in India noted in its release.

Indo-French defence exercises such as Exercise GARUDA between the air forces, Exercise VARUNA between the navies, and Exercise SHAKTI between the armies are held regularly and have grown in scope and complexity over the years. They attest to the shared commitment of both nations towards peace, stability, and global security.

In this context, the Indo-French Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI-VIII continues to strengthen operational interoperability and mutual cooperation between the Indian and French Armies.

Held at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in Southern France, the exercise features the participation of 90 personnel, primarily from the Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion, alongside the French Army's 13e Demi-Brigade de Legion Étrangère.

In an official statement, the Army said, "The Indian Army contingent has departed today for France to participate in the 8th edition of Exercise Shakti, taking place in La Cavalerie, France, from 18 June to 01 July 2025. The exercise will foster synergy and interoperability in the conduct of counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain."

Exercise SHAKTI is an annual military training engagement conducted alternately in India and France. (ANI)

