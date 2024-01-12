Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard and Japan Coast Guard ships conducted a five-day joint exercise off the coast of Chennai from January 8-12.

The exercise was held as per the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between India and Japan in 2006, wherein both countries agreed to promote interaction between the two Coast Guard organisations, including high-level visits, annual joint exercises, training exchanges and participation in short-term workshops and seminars.

In continuation of this ongoing cooperation, Japan Coast Guard Ship 'Yashima' arrived in Chennai on January 10 on a four-day goodwill visit. During the visit, the Japanese Coast Guard ship participated in the annual joint exercise planned with ships and assets of the Indian Coast Guard.

This is the 20th such exercise being conducted between the two Coast Guards since its inception in the year 2000. This joint exercise is being coordinated by Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (East), headed by Inspector General Donny Michael, TM.

In addition to the JCG ship Yashima and its integral helicopter, a total of four ships and three aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard are also participating in this exercise.

"The exercise is aimed at further strengthening ties and mutual understanding between the two maritime security agencies, enhancing interoperability in communication, strengthening Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and sharing best practices," the statement read.

The exercise will also strengthen the existing bilateral relationship, which enables both Coast Guards to work together to protect shared interests if such a need arises, whether it is responding to threats of piracy, Search and Rescue (SAR) or Maine Environment Protection.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, IG Donny Michael of ICJ said, "We had a team on 'Yashima'. We are learning the best practices, and so is the other team on the boat learning the best practices. Then, afterwards, we exchange information with each other. This is how we learn from each other."

On being asked what has changed in these years, he said that earlier, mostly the Indian side used to learn from the Japanese side, but now the practice has become two-sided.

"The practices have changed. We are using remote-controlled...They also use hi-tech equipment. They have different way of rescuing people from the sea. We try to adapt to work in different conditions also," IG Donny Michael said.

He added, "Over the period, the ships have also been changing; the boats are improving. Earlier, mostly we used to learn from them, but now they also learn from us; that is the change".

The Japanese spokesperson, Yoshihiro Shimzu, also praised the exercise and said that it has been mutually beneficial for both India and Japan.

According to the statement, during the stay of JCG ship Yashima in the harbour from January 10-14, various activities are planned, including official calls, reciprocal ship visits, sports activities, cultural tour and professional interactions between personnel of both Coast Guards.

At the helm of the JCG ship is the Commanding Officer, Captain Yuichi Motoyama, who is assisted by a team of professional and highly motivated men and women of the Japan Coast Guard. (ANI)

