Antananarivo (Madagascar), May 11 (PTI) India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madagascar's official ORTM (Office de la Radio et de la Television) for cooperation and collaboration in broadcasting.

The MoU was signed by Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar and Director General of ORTM Jean Yves on Tuesday.

The ceremony was graced by the Director of Cabinet to the Ministry of Communication and Culture, India and representatives of the Government of Madagascar.

The MoU aims at exchange of programmes, exploring co-production of programmes and training and exchange of personnel.

The TVM (Madagascar National Television) will broadcast programmes from internal productions of Prasar Bharati in the fields of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news as well as other areas of mutual interest.

Both sides will explore co-production opportunities related to matters of mutual interest and will arrange training for TVM personnel in India. PTI

