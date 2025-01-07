World News | India and Other South Asian Countries Should Stand Up Against China's Super Dam on Brahmaputra, Warns Expert

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Soon after China approved the construction of the world's largest hydropower project on the Brahmaputra river, also known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, the Tibetan experts in-exile have said that it will have multiple implications not only for India but for many other South Asian countries as well.

While speaking with ANI, Tempa Gyaltsen, deputy director and a researcher of Tibet Policy Institute in Dharamshala said, "This will have serious implications for India. The idea of this dam came up in 2020 when I personally wrote an article called 'China's super Dam in Tibet and its implications for India' and now it has been officially approved, which means the construction is going to move forward very quickly."

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Tremors Felt Across North India, Including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Powerful Quake of Magnitude 7.1 Jolts Kathmandu.

Gyaltsen added, "And the implication for India could be at different levels. For the people in North East India, the construction of a dam could have serious hydrological implications. I will give a few examples. In the summer when there is excess flow of water in the region, the dam that would store extra water will also be released, which means the chances of greater flood in the region is very high. During winter when there is dry season in the region, when there is scarcity of water flow in the region, the dam will store whatever river is flowing through the region, which means the region would face the scarcity of water in the region. So in either way, it's a big big loss for the Indian community in the northeast region."

Speaking on other issues, Gyaltsen said, "Another issue that India would face is that we all know that the Himalayan region is highly sensitive to seismic activities and scientifically, it has been proven that mega dams do induce seismic activities, which means that such a huge dam that China has purposed to be built on Yarlung Zangbo that we call in Tibet and which is called Brahmaputra as it enters India would surely have serious implications..."

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.1 on Richter Scale Near China Border Hits Lobuche, Tremors Felt in Bihar's Sheohar (Watch Video).

Gyaltsen also pointed out that in situations when relations between India and China are not good, China can use the dam in ways that would create problems for India.

He said, "And then the third implication that could be more political is that China might use the dam for various reasons. If China has a good relation with India, it might use as a good, the management of the river flow might be used amicably as per the relation at that point of time but if the relation between the two major powers can fluctuate... and if the relation of India-China deteriorate or at some point, the term gets unfavourable to each other, the Chinese government could easily use the dam strategically in either way. If there is a war between India-China, they could certainly release river water from the dam and cause floods in the region or they can just store up the water to cause drought in the region. So these are the issues I am sure the government of India understands clearly as they have also put up a statement but the government of India and the strategic thinkers of India need to take it very seriously."

Meanwhile, Dolma Tsering, deputy speaker of Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "Whenever Indian parliament convenes, we go to Delhi and reach out to the honourable members of Indian parliament to talk on the severity of how things are going on in Tibet and that could impact not only India but the whole South Asian countries who are getting benefits from rivers originating from Tibet. So now we hear that China is making the largest dam in the world and Tibet is a seismic prone area so if such a dam gets destroyed by an earthquake, what are the repercussions we are going to have?"

Tsering added, "...I think it's high time not only India but all the South Asian countries who are impacted by building of this dam should stand up..."

Notably, according to the reports, China is planning to build the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet close to the Indian border. The planned construction of the dam has raised concerns in lower riparian countries including India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)