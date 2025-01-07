Patna, January 7: Tremors were felt in Bihar's Sheohar district after an earthquake struck near the Nepal-China border region on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 93 kilometers, northeast of Lobuche, Nepal. "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.1 - 93 km NE of Lobuche, Nepal," USGS Earthquakes stated in a post on X.

However, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake was recorded at 6:35 AM (IST), with its epicenter located at latitude 28.86 degrees North and longitude 87.51 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The location of the tremor was identified as Xizang (Tibet Autonomous Region), near Nepal. Earthquake in Nepal: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.1 on Richter Scale Hits Kathmandu, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bihar’s Sheohar

#WATCH | Earthquake tremors felt in Bihar's Sheohar as an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today pic.twitter.com/D3LLphpHkU — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

The NCS, in its tweet, said, "EQ of M: 7.1, On: 07/01/2025 06:35:18 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 87.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang." Further, as per NCS data, two more earthquakes struck the region later in the morning.

One of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 7:02 AM IST, with its epicenter at latitude 28.60 degrees North and longitude 87.68 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometers. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal After Strong 7.1-Magnitude Quake Jolts Nepal.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred at 7:07 AM IST, with its epicenter at latitude 28.68 degrees North and longitude 87.54 degrees East, at a depth of 30 kilometers. No reports of damage or casualties have been received so far. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)