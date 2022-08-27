Buenos Aires, Aug 26 (PTI) India and Argentina on Friday reaffirmed commitment to further deepening and diversifying their bilateral cooperation, expanding it in new domains to meet emerging challenges, including terrorism and climate change, through broadening and deepening their strategic partnership.

In a joint statement following the Joint Commission Meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs International Trade and Worship Santiago Cafiero here, the two countries reviewed their ongoing cooperation in the strategic sectors of defence, nuclear energy and space and reiterated their commitment to work together for mutual benefit.

"Expressing satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral fora, both ministers agreed to closely cooperate in the United Nations and other multilateral organisations to address global challenges of terrorism, security, international and regional peace, climate change, biodiversity loss, equitable trade and sustainable development," the statement said.

Concurring that terrorism and extremism continue to pose a threat to regional and global peace, stability as well as economic prosperity of societies and peaceful way of life, both countries renewed their resolve to fight against this grave challenge to humanity, it said.

The ministers called upon all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and financing channels and halting cross-border terrorism.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, is completely unacceptable to the international community and must be combatted resolutely," they said.

It was agreed to enhance cooperation in the defence sector within the framework of the MOU on Defence Cooperation signed in 2019.

Jaishankar, acknowledging Argentine interest in the Made in India TEJAS fighter aircrafts for Argentine Air Force, highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationship.

"Both sides agreed to promote exchange of visits between armed forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence related equipment," the statement said.

The two ministers also recalled close coordination and support extended to each other in fight against the COVID pandemic, which yielded remarkable outcomes, both sides resolved to continue working together to fight the menace.

Highlighting its expertise and immense production capacities, India offered tie-ups in vaccine production making Argentina a regional base.

Acknowledging the prowess of pharma sectors in both countries, Jaishankar and Cafiero agreed to promote trade and investments in pharmaceuticals.

Following up on the recent discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Alberto Fernandez, it was decided that India would host the first bilateral conference, later this year, of pharmaceutical companies to explore areas and modalities for cooperation. Argentina would host the next conference in 2023.

Noting the growing acceptance and popularity of Ayurveda and its potential to bring immense preventive health and commercial benefits, India requested for recognition of Ayurveda as a primary healthcare system in Argentina.

Considering the increasing risks derived from climate change and environmental degradation, and the growing number of vulnerable communities affected, both ministers noted their cooperation under the ambit of Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) partnership that aims to promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development.

They also agreed on the need to address these through cooperation on Integrated Disaster Risk Management and Humanitarian Assistance, and examine the signing of a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding in this regard. PTI

