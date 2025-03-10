Ambassador Shambhu S Kumaran presides over the 68th UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna. (Photo: ANI)

Vienna [Austria], March 10 (ANI): In a historic diplomatic achievement, India has taken over the Chairmanship of the 68th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), the primary policy-making body for global drug-related matters.

Ambassador Shambhu S Kumaran, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, presides over the session from March 10 to March 14, 2024. This marks India's return to the chair after two decades, reinforcing its influence in global policymaking on narcotics control.

The session has drawn around 2,000 delegates from over 150 countries, with notable participation from the Vice President of Bolivia, foreign ministers from Ecuador, Colombia, Turkmenistan, and senior officials from the Philippines, Italy, Uruguay, and Malta.

High-ranking government officials and drug law enforcement chiefs are leading several delegations.

India's inter-ministerial delegation includes representatives from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Department of Revenue, Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, and AIIMS.

As Chair, India is focused on bridging the gap between developing and developed nations by promoting inclusive and effective drug policies. Emphasizing international cooperation and evidence-based strategies, India aims to steer discussions on combating illicit drug trafficking, tackling substance abuse, and addressing its socio-economic impacts.

A key priority for India is ensuring access to controlled substances for medicinal use, particularly in developing nations. To highlight its progress in responsible and equitable medicinal opiate use, India's opium and alkaloid factory is hosting an exhibition during the session.

According to a press statement by the Permanent Mission of India, Vienna, "India is also organising two high-profile side events. On March 11, a session will highlight the impact of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a nationwide drug demand reduction program. Another event on March 12, in collaboration with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), will showcase India's innovative use of digital technology in drug law enforcement, further positioning the country as a global leader in tech-driven governance."

Additionally, India is spearheading efforts to bring policy discussions closer to ground-level practitioners. This initiative will compile and share best practices from nations that have successfully implemented impactful counter-narcotics measures, aligning with India's vision of evidence-based and collaborative policymaking.

With its extensive experience in narcotics control and a strong commitment to global cooperation, India's leadership at the CND is expected to influence key policy discussions and contribute significantly to global drug control efforts. (ANI)

